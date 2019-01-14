Connie L. Hanshew

Connie L. Hanshew, 65, of Louisiana died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 at her home.

Private services to be held at a later date.

She was born April 11, 1953 in Ft. Benning, Ga., to Robert and Rose Pritchard Clark. Her father was in the U.S. Navy and so the family moved around the country. After her formal schooling, she married Mike Love Sr. To this union were born three sons: Mike, Richard and Chris.

Connie enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also liked to cook and watch her special T.V. shows.

In 2003, Connie married Elbert Hanshew who was an electrician and together they worked at his company called Chump Change until his passing.

She is survived by her three sons, Mike Love Jr., and wife, Jackie Richard Love and wife, Donna and Chris Love; her two sisters, Bonnie Owens and Mary Lou Lamberson; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elbert Darrel Hanshew and her brother Robert “Kenny” Clark Jr.

