Gene Allen Holland II

Funeral services for Gene Allen Holland, II of Elsberry will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday (today) at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry. J. Larry Carter will officiate with burial in the Elsberry City Cemetery near Elsberry.

Visitation will be held from noon until time of the service Tuesday (today) at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry.

Mr. Holland, 60, died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 at his home near Elsberry.

Born Nov. 21, 1958 in St. Louis, he was the son of Eugene and Irene Harmon Holland. He was a 1977 graduate of Ritenour High School in St. Louis. Gene was united in marriage on Dec. 9, 1978 in St. Louis to Judith Ann Haupt. This union was blessed with six children: April, Robert, Bronson, Tracy, Gene Allen III and Wayne.

Gene was employed for many years in commercial construction as a union laborer for Clayco in St. Louis, retiring in 2004. He was a member of the Laborer’s Union #42 in St. Louis. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, gardening, small engine repair and “loved a project”.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 40 years, Judy Holland of Elsberry; their children, April Sarff and husband, Philip of Columbia, Robert Holland and wife, Amanda of Elsberry, Bronson Holland and wife, Lauren of Elsberry, Tracy Holland of Elsberry, Gene Allen Holland, III of Winfield, and Wayne Holland of Winfield; and nine grandchildren, Hailey and Alivia Sarff, Tanner, Nolan and Bryce Holland, Mason, Alexis and Cru Holland and Kemper Holland. Gene also leaves his parents, Eugene and Irene Holland of O’Fallon; two brothers, William Holland of Moscow Mills, and David Holland of O’Fallon; one sister, Debra Thomas of St. Louis; two nephews, other relatives and friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, J.W. and Anna Marie Haupt.

Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Holland, Bronson Holland, Allen Holland, Wayne Holland, Phil Sarff, April Sarff and Tracy Holland.

Memorials may be made to the Family of Gene Holland, c/o Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 107 S. 5th Street; Elsberry, MO 63343. Online condolences may be made at www.carterricksfuneralhome.com.