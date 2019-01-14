Harry Pilkington

Harry Pilkington, 87, of Troy died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 at SSM Health St. Joseph West Hospital in Lake St. Louis.

Visitation was Monday from 4-8 p.m., at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Harry was born Jan. 18, 1931 in Bowling Green, the son of Harry Wright and Rosa Witmeyer Pilkington. He married Bertha Rees Sept. 4, 1950. She preceded him in death June 14, 1983. He later married Mary Luckett Sept. 4, 1990 in Branson. She survives.

Other survivors include a son, Jake Pilkington and wife, Janice of Bowling Green; stepchildren, Yvonne Capps and husband, Dennis of Eolia, Duaine Duvel of Olney, and Jennifer Bost and husband, Troy of Troy; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Pilkington and step son, Randy Duvel.

Harry grew up and lived in Pike County all of his life except for the past four years when he was living in Troy. He was Baptist by faith and attended Peno Baptist Church.

Harry worked as a cutter at the Bridal Original factory in Bowling Green for many years and was a member of the Clarksville Boat Club as well as a past member of the Elks. Harry enjoyed collecting record, listening to music and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball.

His passion was buying cars, fixing them and selling them.

Memorials may be made to the family.