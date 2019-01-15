Louisiana Police Seek Information Into Burglary Of Chainsaws, Tools From Christopher Tire

Louisiana Chief of Police April Epperson said the department is seeking help from the public to gather more infoation on a burglary that took place during the night of Wednesday, Jan. 9.

Epperson said the incident took place at local business Christopher Tire. During the burglary, the following chainsaws were stolen: Echo 590 with 20-in. bar, Stihl 028 with an 18-in. bar, Stihl 028 with 16-in bar, and tow Poulans with the 18-in bar.

“There are many more tools not listed which have been stolen from the business,” Epperson remarked in a press release.

“Our agency would like to encourage anyone with information or knows of anyone trying to sell or trade tools or chainsaws to please contact Officer Josh Langley at 1-573-754-4021.