Winter Storm Dumps Over Foot Of Snow On The Area

With at least of foot of snow predicted to hit the area on Friday, people started preparing with trips to the store and schools dismissed in the afternoon. This time the predictions were just off on how much more the snow the area would receive.

Reports throughout the Trib area are between 13-inches to over 18-inches and more in some places.

State and city street crews have been working diligently to keep citizens mobile and as safe as possible. Motorists continue to be urged to stay home unless it is necessary to be out on the roads.

Schools remained closed on Monday as crews continue to clear paths. Much of the rural areas are still treacherous, forcing the Bowling Green R-I District to keep school closed today (Tuesday, Jan. 15).

At Louisiana, the winter storm forced the cancellation of courtwarming and the games with Elsberry on Friday. Those games and the courtwarming service is slated to be held tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 15) starting with the girls’ game at 5:30 p.m. The courtwarming service will be followed by the boys’ game.

Area city officials have urged residents to be patient as it will take a while to deal with large mounds of snow that have resulted from clearing roadways.

Bowling Green city officials noted the Pike County Courthouse on the square has access and crews will be doing their best to clear the mountains of snow at all the corners.

The snow also affected water bills in Bowling Green. On the city’s Facebook page, officials noted that with all of the snowfall and more predicted to come, water bills will be estimated this month.

“If we have to estimate the next month we wil let you know ahead of time,” the message stated. “Some will be higher, some will be lower, but it is the only way to get bills out on time. The city apologizes for the inconvenience, but Mother Nature decided to dump snow right over all of the water meters.”

Officials further asked residents to spread the word since many people either don’t have internet access or do not have social media accounts.