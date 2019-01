Bowling Green Tournament: Ladies Opening Round

Join The People’s Tribune Monday (1/21/19) for TribCast coverage of the 94th Annual Bowling Green Invitational Basketball Tournament. Ladies opening round games include (1)Bowling Green vs. (8)Winfield and (4)North Callaway vs. (5)Van-Far in the High School Gym and (2)Clopton vs. (7)Louisiana and (3)Elsberry vs. (6)Silex from the Middle School Gym. Coverage begins at 5:15 PM with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.