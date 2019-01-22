Bowling Green Tournament: Boys Semifinals

Join The People’s Tribune Thursday (1/24/19) for TribCast coverage of the 94th Annual Bowling Green Invitational Basketball Tournament. Boys semifinals include the Championships semifinals between (1)Bowling Green vs. (4)Elsberry and (2)Van-Far vs. (3)North Callaway in the High School Gym and the Consolation Semifinals between (5)Winfield vs. (8)Silex and (6)Clopton vs. (7)Louisiana from the Middle School Gym. Coverage begins at 5:15 PM with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.