Bowling Green Tournament: Ladies Semifinals

Join The People’s Tribune Wednesday (1/23/19) for TribCast coverage of the 94th Annual Bowling Green Invitational Basketball Tournament. Ladies semifnals include the Championships semifinals between (1)Bowling Green vs. (5)Van-Far and (2)Clopton vs. (3)Elsberry in the High School Gym and the Consolation Semifinals between (4)North Callaway vs. (8)Winfield and (6)Silex vs. (7)Louisiana from the Middle School Gym. Coverage begins at 5:15 PM with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.