Clarksville Eagle Days To Be Held Jan. 26-27

Event Will Feature Programs, Displays, Activities For Kids And More

Two exciting days of crisp weather and eagle-watching in Clarksville will take place on Eagle Days slated for Saturday, Jan. 26 and Sunday, Jan. 27.

Welcome to State of Missouri’s oldest Eagle Days event. Activities will take place at the Apple Shed on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please note that the Apple Shed is not heated.

The Saturday programs are sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, and the City of Clarksville.

The Department of Conservation will present live eagle programs will be presented every hour on Saturday and there will be kid’s activities including videos, displays and free eagle art prints. Conservation gifts will be available for sale.

The Sunday programs are sponsored by the Raintree Arts Council and the Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce. The World Bird Sanctuary will present live bird shows (the last show begins at 4 p.m.).

On Sunday there will also be a large variety of wildlife educational vendors. They will display pelts, wildlife paintings, taxidermy just to name a few. Eagle viewing through spotting scopes in the Riverfront Park will be offered both days.

Come hungry – there will be many food venues and shopping available all over Clarksville. Maps will be available to locate food venues.

Newly-designed Eagle Days sweatshirts and hoodies will be sold by the Clarksville Chamber in the Apple Shed and Eagle Days Market at the corner of Howard and First.