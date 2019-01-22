Filing Period Ends For Upcoming April 2 Election

The filing deadline has passed and those who have thrown their name in the hat will appear on the ballot for the upcoming April 2 election.

The filing period was held from Dec. 11, 2018 until Jan. 15, 2019. Those interested in filing as an official write-in candidate should contact the Pike County Clerk’s office for more information.

Bowling Green

The following individuals have filed for two-year terms on the Board of Aldermen.

Ward I: Adrian Hendricks and Mike Pugh (I).

Ward I: Diane Kirkpatrick (I).

Ward II: Terry Burris (I).

Ward III: Kim Luebrecht (I).

Louisiana

The following individuals have filed for two-year terms on the City Council.

Ward I: Nancy Evans (I).

Ward II: Kathy Smith (I).

Ward III: Jeffrey Salois (I).

Ward IV: No filings.

Clarksville

Incumbent JoAnne Smiley has filed for reelection to the mayor’s seat. The following individuals have filed for the Board of Aldermen.

North Ward: Sue Lindemann.

South Ward: Don Mirick (I).

Eolia

Incumbents Jerry Burbridge and Kathleen Watson have re-filed for a two-year terms on the board of trustees. Also filing are Timothy Graham and Mick Mehler.

Curryville

Of the three at-large two-year seats for the Curryville board all three incumbants Ashley Norell, Ron Singelton and Jackie Grimmett have filed.

Also available is a one year unexpired term of aldermen-at-large, and a one year unexpired term for collector.

Frankford

Incumbent John Schindler has refiled for mayor.

For the two-year terms on the board both incumbents Eddie Heffner and Tammy Epperson have filed.

Farber

Mayor Ken Scott has refiled for office.

Incumbent Jamie Day Jr. has filed for re-election. There is another two-year term available on the board.

Vandalia

The following individuals have filed for two-year terms on the Board of Aldermen.

Ward I: Teresa Wenzel (I).

Ward II: No filings (I).

Ward III: Linda Sue Wilson and Debbie Hopke (I).

Bowling Green School Board

Jim Arico (I) and Brian Scherder have filed for the two three-year terms.

Louisiana School Board

James York (I) and Jenna Lovelace (I) have filed for the two three-year terms.

Clopton School Board

Kim Hunter (I), Linda Perrone, Christy Kuntz and Michele Henderson have filed for the two three-year terms.

Van-Far School Board

Bryan Evans, Dana Keller (I), and Stacia Wilson have filed for the two three-year seats. Kevin Motley did not re-file.

Silex School Board

R. Gabe Twellman (I), Matthew J. Johnstone, and Robert C. Zeh have filed for the two three-year terms. Ken McDonald did not re-file.

BONCL School Board

Deborah Huckstep (I) and Senda Guertzgen (I) have filed for the two three-year terms.