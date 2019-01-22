Randy Devon Stoddard

Randy Devon Stoddard, 59, passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield.

A Celebration of Life was held Friday at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, from 2-4 p.m.

He was born July 1, 1959, to Charlie Stoddard, Carolyn Sanderson Stoddard, and Butch Sanderson.

Randy graduated from Louisiana High School in 1977, and went on to attend and graduate from Quincy Technical College in 1978.

On July 11, 1981, he married the love of his life, Pam Starman. They shared many years of love and laughter together.

Randy is survived by his wife, Pam; two children, Randi Jo Stoddard Miller and husband, Caleb, and Brooke Devon Stoddard Nickerson and husband, Kevin; grandchildren: Savannah, Layne, and McKenna Miller, and Elliott Devon Nickerson; two brothers, Artie Stoddard and wife, Lori, and Jeff Stoddard.

Randy was truly a family man. He always worked hard to support and protect his loved ones. His love for his girls never ceased and he extended that love to his sons-in-law, and his grandbabies.

Each member of his family shared a special bond with him. His oldest granddaughter, Savannah, shared his love of whittling and drawing. Her soul melded with her Poppy perfectly. Layne and his Poppy had dreams of repairing the go-kart for wild races around the yard. Layne is a true image of his Poppy in both looks and attitude. McKenna brought such joy to her Poppy. He enjoyed listening to her stories and laughing at her animations and creativity. She will be a good story teller “just like her Poppy”. Elliott shares his Poppy’s love of all things with wheels. Poppy loved exploring tractors and trucks with Elliott and all boy “things that go”. They were building such a strong bond.

He will be missed by all his grandchildren, but the memories and stories will remain forever.

In addition to spending time with his family, he loved tinkering in his shop building things, working on remodeling his cabin, and riding his Harley.

Randy enjoyed helping others and always ready to lend a hand. It gave him such a feeling of satisfaction to help and support others.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Randy’s name may be made to Toys for Tots or Missouri Patriot Guard.

His care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory.