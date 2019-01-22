Roger ‘Rod’ G. Landers

Roger “Rod” G. Landers, 69, of Vandalia died Tuesday Jan. 15, 2019, at his home.

A Celebration of Life service was at 3 p.m., Friday at Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia. Pastor Robert Hoehn of Spencer Creek Baptist Church officiated.

Visitation will be held 1 p.m., to time of service Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia.

Roger was born Nov. 28, 1949, in Mexico, the son of Reginald Madison Frances and Lois Jean Righter Landers.

Roger worked as a truck driver for Dye Farms. He enjoyed his job, riding his motorcycle, farming and country life. Roger especially loved working on his Allis Chalmers WD45 tractor and collection of Allis Chalmers equipment.

Survivors include three sons; Russell Landers, Shane Davison, and Austin Landers; one daughter; Jody Clark; three brothers; Reginald Gene Landers, Rickie Dean Landers, and Aaron Keith Landers; five grandchildren and other family and friends.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents and one brother; Allen Lee Landers.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Muscular Dystrophy Association, c/o Waters Funeral Home, 500 S. Main St., P.O. Box 84 Vandalia, MO 63382.