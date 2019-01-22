The Bowling Green Tournament is Underway

Top seeded Bowling Green had their opening round game taken off the schedule at the 94th Annual Bowling Green Tournament on Monday, but the crowds still came out for the remaining three games in the Ladies opening round.

The Lady Cats opponent, number 8 seed Winfield, was forced to forfeit due to their districts weather policy.

Bowling Green will take on (5)Van-Far in the semifinal on Wednesday, while Winfield will play in the consolation semifinal against North Callaway.

Lady Hawks Knock Off Louisiana In Opener

The (2) Clopton Lady Hawks defeated (7) Louisiana in the opening round of the Bowling Green Tournament on Monday, 62-15.

Clopton was quick to light the board in the opener with six points. Louisiana returned fire with baskets from Caityln Gloe and Mechia Campbell to trail by only one point halfway through the first quarter. By the four-minute mark the Lady Hawks’ defense dropped the hammer and the offense went to work as Clopton scored 12 unanswered points in the remainder of the first quarter. Kaitlyn Kuntz led the charge with 10 along with buckets from Taylor Akers, Megan Harrelson, Stephanie Talbert and Madison Parrish.

Clopton’s high-octane full-court press shut Louisiana down in the second quarter as the Lady Bulldogs were blanked in the second frame. The Lady Hawks dropped in 24 more points in the quarter to extend their lead to 42-5 at the break.

Louisiana regrouped at halftime and handled the ball better in the third. Gloe had five unanswered points to start the quarter, which was followed by a bucket from Campbell.

Clopton outscored Louisiana 17-9 in the third led by five from Harrelson and four points each from Caragan Lockard and Calynn Lockard.

There was a running clock in the fourth as Clopton won 62-15.

Harrelson had 11 points and earned the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game. Other scoring: Kuntz, 18; Calynn Lockard, 10; Caragan Lockard, 8; Madison Horstmeier, 4; Parrish, 4; Akers, 4; Talbert, 2; Marge Garrett, 1.

Gloe led with 11 for Louisiana. Campbell and Faith Rule each had two points.

Clopton will face (3) Elsberry in the championship semifinal in the high school gym at 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs will take on (6) Silex in the consolation semifinal in the middle school gym.

Lady Indians Best No. Callaway In Tournament Opening Round

In the most exciting game of the night the (5) Van-Far Lady Indians came from behind to upset (4) North Callaway, 53-43 on Monday night.

The Lady T-Birds jumped out to an 11-4 lead after the first. North Callaway extended their lead with a 12-10 second quarter despite a pair of baskets from both Jayle Jennings and Jordan Garner. North Callaway led 23-14 at halftime.

The Lady Indians came out of the break with a fiery third quarter as Jennings knocked down 12 points and the team picked up another five points from Haley Baskett. Van-Far outscored North Callaway 21-7 in the third to claim a six-point lead going into the final frame.

Garner dropped in eight points and Panna Connaway added another six as Van-Far shut down North Callaway 17-11 in the fourth to snag the 53-43 victory.

Jennings led the charge with 21 points and earned the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game. Other scoring included: Garner, 15; Connaway, 8; Baskett, 5; Devyn Keller, 2; Aubrey Bunge, 2.

The Lady Indians advance to the championship semifinal where they will face top-seeded Bowling Green. The Lady Cats advanced following a forfeit by (8) Winfield on Monday. The championship semifinal will be held on Wednesday in the high school gym at 5:30 p.m.

Lady Owls Drop Tourney Opener To Elsberry

The (6) Silex Lady Owls put up a tough battle against (3) Elsberry but fell 41-43 in the opening round of the Bowling Green Tournament on Monday.

The trouble started in the first quarter where the Lady Indians kept Silex off the board to lead 7-0.

The Lady Owls bounced back in the second quarter behind eight points from Mollie Stanek and a bucket from Lexi Plackemeier.

Elsberry edged Silex in the second, though, 13-11, to take a 20-11 lead into halftime.

Plackemeier dropped in six points and Stanek added a pair of baskets in the third as Silex edged Elsberry 10-9 in the frame.

Despite another eight points from Stanek, Elsberry was able to close out a 12-10 fourth quarter for an ultimate 41-43 victory.

Elsberry’s Tess Weakly led the way with 14 points and earned the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game.

Stanek led the way for Silex with 20 points. Plackemeier had eight and Kate McDonald netted three.

The Lady Owls will face (7) in the consolation semifinal on Wednesday in the middle school gym at 6:50 p.m.