Bowling Green Tournament: Ladies Championship Night

Join The People’s Tribune Friday (1/25/19) for TribCast coverage of the 94th Annual Bowling Green Invitational Basketball Tournament. Ladies Championship Night games include the consolation game between (4)North Callaway and (7)Louisiana, the third place game with (3)Elsberry and (5)Van-Far and the Tournament Championship between (1)Bowling Green and (2)Clopton. Coverage begins at 4:15 PM with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.