Bowling Green Tournament: Boys Championship Night

Join The People’s Tribune Saturday (1/26/19) for TribCast coverage of the 94th Annual Bowling Green Invitational Basketball Tournament. Boys Championship Night games include the consolation game between (5)Winfield vs. (6)Clopton, the third place game with (4)Elsberry and (3)North Callaway and the Tournament Championship between (1)Bowling Green and (2)Van-Far. Coverage begins at 3:45 PM with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.