Bowling Green Courtwarming 2019

Bowling Green High School held courtwarming activities last week during the 94th Annual Bowling Green Tournament. The coronation took place prior to the girl’s championship game against Clopton on Friday, Jan. 25. Bryson Heidecker and Caitlin Bilhartz were crowned king and queen. Find court photo and complete tournament coverage on pages 6-11 of this week’s edition and more photos online at www.thepeoplestribune.com.

Photo courtesy of Benjamin Cordes