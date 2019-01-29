Internal Investigation Is Underway Following Suicide At Pike County Jail

An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Pike County Jail was found dead in his cell from an apparent hanging.

Sheriff Stephen Korte said Ben W. Struttman, 32, of Audrain County was discovered deceased at about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27.

Korte noted the Struttman was alone in a cell at the time of the incident and used an article of clothing to commit suicide.

Struttman was a pre-trial detainee at the facility. He had been charged with first degree tampering of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest following an incident in front of Dollar Tree in Bowling Green last month.

Struttman was pronounced dead at the scene by Pike County Coroner Chris Stark. An autopsy will be performed today (Tuesday, Jan. 29).

An internal investigation is taking place into the events surrounding Struttman’s apparent suicide.

Korte said the incident occurred while inmates were allowed in a common area and were not restricted to their cells.

Korte added that a thorough review will be conducted.