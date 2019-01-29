Louisiana School District Trademarks Bulldogs Logo

The official paperwork arrived on Monday, Jan. 28 and the Louisiana Bulldogs logo is now a registered trademark owned by the school district.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Smith said that trademarking the school’s unique mascot logo is something he’s been interested in doing for years and he’s pleased the process is now complete.

The school received the official document on Monday with the seal and signature of Andrew Iancu, director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The logo was created in the 1990s by members of the yearbook staff who were working with a graphic artist from Josten’s. The company signed a letter that the logo did not belong to the company and was not their intellectual property.

“It’s been an interesting process,” Smith said.

The school used a firm in Arizona and for a nominal fee, the paperwork was filed and completed.

Smith said he was first interested in seeking a trademark back when he was teaching business for the district. He noted the paperwork was daunting but that he had looked into it again when he was serving as high school principal.

Last year Becky Henderson inquired about it and that’s what got the ball rolling. Smith said they found a school in Texas that had trademarked their logo and sought out their legal firm.

It only cost $1,000 to have the process completed. Smith pointed out that cost will likely be easily recouped from places such as Walmart that sell Louisiana Bulldogs items.

This also means another school can’t use the logo as their own.

The logo features the head of a Bulldog with the words “BULLDOGS” stylized into the head with the spiked collar.

“This completes the circle of it being created and now we own it,” Smith remarked.

He thanked Henderson for rekindling the interest in completing the process. He added the official certification will be framed and placed on display at the school