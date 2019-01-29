Northeast MO Clergy Coalition To Sponsor Black History Program

The Northeast Missouri Clergy Coalition is sponsoring a Community Worship Service Celebrating Black History, Sunday, Feb. 2 starting at 2:30 p.m., at the Bethel AME Church in Louisiana.

The Rev. Charlie Wright, Sr of Bowling Green will bring the message and the Northeast Missouri Clergy Coalition church choirs will render the music.

The following churches will be in attendance: Bethel AME Churches of Louisiana and Paynesville, First Baptist of Eolia, Green Chapel of Clarksville, Maryland Street of Louisiana, New Jerusalem Tabernacle of Praise of Louisiana, Second Christian Church of New London and White Rose Baptist of Bowling Green.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree in agronomy (plant and soil science) with a minor in chemistry, The Rev. Wright worked 40 years in soil conservation, and was promoted to district conservationist for Pike County.

He was the first African-American in the state to be promoted to that position. In 1974, he began attending White Rose Baptist Church (WRBC) in Bowling Green, where three years later, he was ordained as deacon under Pastor W.A. Boykins. Then, in 1984, he answered his calling into the gospel ministry and was licensed by the church under Pastor William Terry.

He served the Mount Carmel Baptist District Association as a District Missionary before being called to pastor Green Chapel M. Baptist Church in Clarksville, until moving on to serve as pastor at WRBC, and then Second Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville.

In 1996, the Rev. Wright was promoted to district conservationist/ team leader for Pike and Lincoln counties with the Natural Resources Conservation Service and retired in 2009.

His background also includes being elected grand chaplain of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Missouri and Jurisdiction and serving as president of the Bowling Green Lions Club and the Northeast Missouri Clergy Coalition. He also was moderator of the Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist District Association, treasurer of the moderator’s division of the Missionary Baptist State Convention of Missouri, and trustee of Western Bible College in Kansas City.

He was selected as the 2000 Citizen of the Year by the Bowling Green Times. He is currently moderator of the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist District Association and Central Missouri Clergy Coalition.

An afternoon of worship, fun, food and fellowship is planned. Please join us for this spectacular event. The public is invited.

The Northeast Missouri Clergy Coalition is made up of pastors, ministers and lay people from St. Charles to New London. All area clergy is invited to be a part of the coalition.

For more information contact the Rev. Charlie R. Wright, Sr., president at 324-3539.