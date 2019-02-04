Norma Lee Wood

Norma Lee Wood, 75, of Macon died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Memorial services were at 2 p.m., Friday at Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home in Macon.

Visitation was from 1-2 p.m., Friday.

Norma was born Oct. 27, 1943 in Louisiana, the daughter of Clarence Leroy and Evelyn Marie O’Brien Couch. She was united in marriage to Orville Wood on July 11, 1981 in Collins, Iowa.

She is survived by her husband, Orville Wood of Macon; three children, Randy Graham and wife, Sherri of Kelley, Iowa, Rob Graham and wife, Michelle of Ames, Iowa, and Gina Stivers, and husband, Michael of Warrenton; five grandchildren, Brittany Tapp and husband, Nicolas, Brett Graham, Jessica Feickert, Karissa Harrington, and Lance Harrington; three great-grandchildren; two step-children, Laura Wood and Raymond Wood, their families and other extended family and in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Bill.

Norma was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed making floral crafts, reading, crossword puzzles, and especially spending time with her family.