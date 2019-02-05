Indians Victorious Over Bobcats In Rematch Of Tourney Championship

While Bowling Green defeated Van-Far to win the tournament championship recently, it was the Indians who prevailed last Thursday, 51-42.

Van-Far edged the Bobcats 8-5 in the opening frame as both Verlyn Johnson and George Niemeyer notched five points each in the period.

Five Van-Far players lit the board in the secon as the Indians stretched their lead by outscoring Bowling Green, 11-2. Kaleo Dade pitched the only field goal for Bowling Green. Van-Far got points from Verdell Johnson, Colin Wilburn, Caden Wilburn, Dillion Minor and Sam Middleton.

Van-Far led 19-7 going into the second half.

The Bobcats edged Van-Far in the third quarter as Dade sank six, Niemeyer added four with baskets from Austin Callahan and Kameron Worley. Trey Miller knocked down seven points with baskets from Verlyn Johnson and Minor.

The Bobcats made a push in the final stanza, outscoring Van-Far 21-19. Niemeyer hit eight as Dade and Worley each scored four.

Miller and Verlyn Johnson each scored six, with four from Minor in the fourth.

The Bobcats were 10-21 from the free throw line while Van-Far was 17-26.

Trey Miller notched 13 for the Indians and was named the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game. Other scoring for Van-Far: Verlyn Johnson, 13; Minor, 8; Caden Wilburn, 5; Colin Wilburn, 4; Verdell Johnson, 4; Middleton, 3; Treyson Culwell, 1.

Niemeyer led the Bobcats with 17 points. Also scoring for Bowling Green: Dade, 12; Worley, 6; Callahan, 4; Michael Starks, 3.

The game was featured on TribCast and can be accessed in the archive online at www.thepeoplestribune.com.

Lady Cats Defeat Van-Far

Bowling Green hosted Van-Far on Thursday last week and picked up a 48-36 victory.

The Lady Indians had to play out of a hole in the first quarter as Bowling Green opened a 15-5 lead.

It took Van-Far until the 1:45 mark when Jayle Jennings got the ball rolling with a three-pointer and Jordan Garner added a pair of free throws before the quarter ended.

Gabi Deters drained five points as Caitlin Bilhartz and Kinley Charlton each notched a pair of baskets each and Madeline Norton hit a shot to end the first quarter.

In the second stanza, Haley Baskett knocked down nine points for Van-Far as Devyn Keller added a bucket. Olivia Niemeyer scored five in the frame as Norton, Charleton and Deters each added baskets. The teams each scored 11 in the quarter and Bowling Green carried a 28-16 lead into the second half.

Garner hit three field goals in the third and Norton notched seven points as Bowling Green edged Van-Far 11-9 in the quarter.

Garner scored all 11 points for Van-Far in the fourth. Another five points from Norton and baskets from Grace Twellman and Deters kept Bowling Green on top for the 48-36 win.

Norton led the way with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals to earn the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game. Deters had 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in the win. Charlton had eight, Niemeyer added five, Bilhartz scored four and Twellman had two.

Garner led Van-Far with 19, Baskett scored nine, Jennings had four, Alyse Jensen and Keller each scored two.

Lady Cats Edge Montgomery Co.

Bowling Green picked up a win over Montgomery County on Saturday last week, 59-56.

The teams each scored 15 in the opening quarter. The Lady Cats opened their lead in the second frame outscoring Montgomery 21-11 for a 10-point lead going into the second half.

Bowling Green added a point to their lead with a 15-14 third quarter. While Montgomery gave a final 16-8 push in the final frame, the Lady Cats held on for the victory.

Deters led the way for Bowling Green with 23 points, five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block. Madeline Norton added 13 points, Kinley Charlton had nine points and four rebounds, Caitlin Bilharts added eight points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks, and Morgen Billings notched six points in the victory.