Pike County Passes Balanced Budget

Four Bridges, Raises Part Of $2.64 Million Budget

With many new office-holders including an newly-appointed county clerk, development of the budget this year came with challenges but was completed last week.

The budget reflects total expected revenue of $2,364,014 which is an increase of about $50,000. Sales tax is projected to be slightly lower than last year but the budget will be bolstered by a moderate increase to property tax.

Eastern District Commissioner Justin Sheppard noted the new contract with Meridian Wast Landfill Company for $80,000 in hosting fees also helped.

The county was able to provide raises to a majority of employees and four bridges are planned this year.

“I felt the budget process this year was very positive,” Sheppard remarked. “The commission worked hard to set and approve another balanced budget. We worked well with the new clerk and her staff. They were very helpful during the budget process and helped transition the new clerk. The atmosphere in the courthouse is the most positive atmosphere in the two years I’ve been there. I look forward to 2019 and helping keep Pike County running smooth and efficiently.”

Western District Commissioner Bill Allen echoed the sentiments about the budget process.

“I was pleased we were all able to work together and coming up with a budget that afforded us to give our employees raises,” Allen stated.

The budget also reflects new and/or improved computer equipment for several offices to help streamline work.

Watch next week’s edition for more on the Pike County budget.