Donna Lee Bradley

Donna Lee Barnum Bradley, 74, of Louisiana went to be with her Lord and Savior at her daughter’s home in Hamilton, Ala.,Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Monday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Bill Maupin officiated. Burial was at Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home. A lunch was served at the First Baptist Church (basement) in Louisiana following the service for family and friends.

Donna was born Sept. 7, 1944 in Louisiana to Charles Lee and Doris Maxine Patterson Barnum. She was married to Charles L. Bradley, Sr. on April 2, 1966 in Pleasant Hill, Ill. He preceded her in death on July 1, 1991.

She is survived by two daughters, Shari Kyzar and husband, Gary of Louisiana, and Doris Cox of Hamilton, Ala.; two sons, Michael Kent Bradley and Charles L. Bradley, Jr.; two brothers, John and Eddie Barnum and wife, Cheryl of Illinois, 14 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Charles L. Bradley, Sr., her parents, Charles and Doris Barnum, a son, Charles Edward “Eddie” Bradley, and a grandchild, Matthew Bradley.

Donna had attended and graduated from Quincy High School in Quincy, Ill., with the class of 1962.

Honorary pallbearers were Gary Kyzar, Jr. and Gary Kyzar III. Pallbearers were Mateo Salvador, James Bryant, Tommy Reed, Doug Berkey, Mark Helms, and Will Butler.

Memorials may be made to charity of donor’s choice, c/o the funeral home.