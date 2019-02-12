George E. Sidwell

George E. Sidwell, 88, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

His wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

He was born March 9, 1930 in Pike County to William and Stella McCune Sidwell. He was married to Cordelia Barber. She preceded him in death in 2010.

He is survived by two sons, Charles Sidwell and wife, Tina of Bowling Green,and David Sidwell of Louisiana; two daughters, Suzanne Martin and Sally Norton, both of Bowling Green; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, J.R. Sidwell and a sister, Louise Huckstep.

George had a love for baseball, football, dancing, and going to country music shows.

He was employed by Hercules, Inc. in Louisiana for 37 years until he retired in 1995. He was a veteran of the National Guard serving in the early 1950’s. He was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Bowling Green.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana was in charge of cremation rites.