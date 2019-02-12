LHS Inducts Four Players, Football Team Into Athletic Hall Of Fame On Friday

Jim York, Dexter Schraer, Greg Farris, David Cunningham & 1977 Football Team Is Inducted At 2nd Annual Event

Four former players and a football team were inducted into the Louisiana High School Athletic Hall of Fame at the second annual event on Friday, Feb. 8.

Those inducted included Jim York, Dexter Schraer, Greg Farris, David Cunningham and the 1977 Bulldogs football team. The evening started with a reception at 5 p.m. for inductees and their guests. The induction took place prior to the varsity boy’s basketball game against Montgomery County that evening.

The following information was presented about the inductees at the ceremony.

Jim York

Coach York graduated from LHS in 1960 where he played football and was a member of the track team. Coach York was a captain of the football team and earned All-Conference honors. Coach York then attended Missouri Valley College where he was a standout on the football field and track earning All-Conference honors. Because of his dominance on the football field and track, Coach York was part of a team that was inducted into the Missouri Valley College Hall of Fame in 2011. He started his teaching and coaching career at Lee’s Summit and then made his way to Van-Far where he started the football program. He made his way back to his alma mater coaching all middle school sports in 1970-1971. He then became the head coach at the high school and has a career record of 26-3-1. His 1972 team made it to the state semifinal game and his 1973 team won the first Clarence Cannon Conference Championship in football since the 1949 team. Coach York has also served as LMS Principal, LHS Principal and as a member of the Louisiana R-2 School Board. Coach York is married to his wife Peggy and they have two kids and five grandsons.

Dexter Schraer

Dexter is a 1969 graduate of LHS. Dexter is known as the one of the best basketball players in school history. He was an outstanding outside shooter and excellent rebounder. Dexter was an All-State, All-District, All-Conference and Prep All American Honorable Mention his senior year. Dexter led two excellent basketball teams in the late 60s that were some of the best that LHS has ever seen. Dexter went on to play college basketball at Missouri Western and Westminster College. Dexter got into education as an English teacher and moved into administration as a principal and worked his way into an administration role at the district level. Dexter and his wife live in Webster Groves. Dexter could not be here tonight as him and his wife are in New York celebrating their daughter’s birthday.

Greg Farris

Greg is a 1972 graduate of LHS. Greg was a three-sport athlete at LHS playing football and basketball and running track. Greg was an outstanding All-Conference running back for the Bulldogs. Greg attended Missouri Valley College and was an All-Conference, All-District and honorable mention All-American running back. At Valley he set several school records including career rushing yards, career points, and career touchdowns. Because of his outstanding football career Greg was inducted into the Missouri Valley College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008. He served his country in the U.S. Army and retired in 1994. Greg now works for the St. Charles County Department of Corrections as a case worker. He is married to his wife Keiko and has four children and four grandchildren.

David Cunningham

David is a 1977 graduate of LHS. David was an All-Conference, All- District and All-State running back for the football team. He was a member of the basketball team and a member of the track team with his specialty being pole vault. David attended William Jewel College where he became the school’s leading rusher for career yards. Due to his success on the football field David was inducted into the William Jewel College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003. After college David signed a free-agent deal to play for the Kansas City Chiefs but a shoulder injury ended his time there. David went on to be a teacher and has since retired from education. David and his wife Kim have a son, Christopher.

1977 LHS Football Team

The Bulldogs dropped the first game of the year to Pike County rivals – the Bowling Green Bobcats. Coach Viehman and Coach Gschwender would get the Bulldogs turned around in week two to beat Pittsfield and then run through the Clarence Cannon Conference gauntlet and come out unscathed. This earned them a conference championship and district championship which propelled them to the playoffs. The Bulldogs hammered California, 48-8, in the Class 2 Quarterfinals. The Bulldogs handily beat Country Day in the Semifinals by a score of 31-8 and won their 10th game in a row. The Bulldogs would take on Monett in the Class 2 State Championship game and lose a heartbreaker 21-19. This was the first Louisiana football team to make it the State Championship game in school history.