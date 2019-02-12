Louisiana Chamber Holds Annual Celebrity Waiter Night

Louisiana City Councilwoman Kiffany Ardeneaux refills a drink during the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Celebrity Waiter Night on Thursday, Feb. 7 at KC’s Place restaurant.

Diners enjoyed a special KC’s buffet featuring items such as stuffed mushrooms, potato skins, toasted ravioli and mozzarella sticks.

More than $580 in proceeds from tips will be used to support chamber programs such as the annual Colorfest celebration.

Ken Lane of Stark Brothers Nurseries pulled in the most tips with $191.34.

Other participating waiters were Mayor Marvin Brown, Chamber President Tim Jenkins, Elliott Auto Repair co-owner Sylvia Elliott, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Perkins and NECAC Public Relations Officer Brent Engel.