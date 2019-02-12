Louisiana Community Betterment To Host Photo Exhibit On Feb. 23

Louisiana Community Betterment will be holding a photo exhibit on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Twin Pike YMCA. Doors open at 4 p.m. and close at 6:30 p.m.

Photos are entered from all levels of skill and categories. All photos are of people, places or things that are relative to Louisiana and surrounding areas. With the permission of the photographer, some photos will be offered for sale the night of the exhibit. A top prize of $100 will go to the best in show, along with four other $25 prizes.

Entries will be accepted up until 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at the Louisiana Public Library. The library is located at 121 North 3rd. St. in Louisiana. Applications and rules are available at the library or by email at: lmofarmersmkt@yahoo.com or by calling Diana Huckstep, chairperson of LCBA at: 314-640-4420.

“Please mark your calendars and plan to attend. The photos from the last three exhibitions have been absolutely wonderful.” stated Huckstep. “Sometimes we just don’t see the beauty around us until someone else shows it to us,” said Huckstep.