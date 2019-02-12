Wayne Henry Klippel

Wayne Henry Klippel, 67, of Louisiana died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at his home.

A private service will be held at a later date.

He was born in St. Charles to Oscar and Barbara Pickering Klippel. After attending the local schools along with his eight siblings, Wayne graduated from high school.

Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. He enrolled in the police academy and was then employed at Wentzville Police Dept and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. Wayne and Glenda were married on Dec. 12, 1989 in Wright City.

He is survived by his wife Glenda Klippel of Louisiana; two sons, Clinton Hembree and Matthew Lee, both of Branson; many grandchildren; six siblings Harold Klippel and wife, Donna, Lydia Schuster and Dee, Mary Klippel, Herman Klippel and wife, Carla, Homer Klippel and wife, Cindy, Fred Klippel and wife, Lori; and many other relatives and friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Roger and Wally Klippel.

Memorials may be made to the Klippel family, c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1304 Boone Street Troy, MO 63379

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.mccoyblossomfh.com