BGHS Band Chosen To Perform At State Games

The Bowling Green High School band has been chosen to perform at the Missouri State High School Athletic Association’s basketball championships in Springfield on Saturday, March 16.

The band sent in an audition video playing a number of their peop band tunes, along with many other schools auditioning, and their were chosen to perform.

While this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the band, they will have to earn money to get to Springfield. This is obviously a big event and is the equivalent of state for pep bands. They will have a two-night hotel stay, and a charter bus as well. The championships will be held at JQH Arena in Springfield.

The Music Booster Club is asking for donations to off-set the cost of the trip. Donations may be dropped off at the high school or given to a Music Booster Club parent. For more information contact Anthony Webb, 324-5341 or Rowena Grigsby, 573-470-9981.

A Quarter Madness fundraiser will be held Friday, March 1 in the high school auditorium. Doors open at 5 p.m., and game starts at 7 p.m. A quilt raffle, 50/50 cash drawing, food for sale and vendors will be held.

The band has earned numerous top place trophies during the marching season this year making it the most successful season in recent memory. They were chosen to be the featured high school marching band at Culver-Stockton College homecoming game and performed at halftime along with being the pep band during the entire game.