District Basketball Is Underway

Bobcats Upset In District Opener

The (3) Bowling Green Bobcats were eliminated in a heartbreaking opening round game against (6) Winfield in the Class 3 District 8 Tournament on Monday, Feb. 18.

A back-and-forth battle came down to the final minute but the Warriors were able to hit key free throws and hand on for a 65-60 upset.

Kameron Worley hit the first basket of the game and the Bobcats put an early lead on Winfield. In the first period the team got three-pointers from Kaleo Dade and Drew Bowen, along with seven points from George Niemeyer. The first quarter ended with the Bobcats ahead, 17-15.

The Warriors tied the score about two minutes into the second period and the lead changed a couple of times as Worley had the only field goal of the frame. The other scoring came at the charity stripe as Bowling Green was 6-11 from the free throw line in the second.

Winfield was able to pull ahead of Bowling Green with a 13-8 second quarter. The Bobcats trailed 28-25 at halftime.

Bowling Green scored first in the third then a steal and a basket by Gavin Deters put the Cats ahead early in the period. As Winfield came back, Worley went on a scoring run with a pair of three-pointers and a basket to tie and reclaim the lead twice in the quarter. Worley put up 11 points along with baskets from Deters and Niemeyer to score 15 in the third, but Winfield was able to tack on another point to lead by four going into the final frame, 44-40.

The second half was marked by a lot of whistle-blowing from the officials, particularly in the fourth. The teams traded the lead several times throughout the final eight minutes.

After Winfield went on a run, Bryson Heidecker dropped three buckets to regain the lead for Bowling Green. Another Winfield run saw Dade put the team back on top. However, the Bobcats were unable to use Niemeyer and Dade to their fullest as each were playing with four fouls.

The Bobcats went to the line 11 times in the fourth and converted six points. Winfield shot 16 free throws in the fourth and converted 12. Bryant Reeves was clutch for the Warriors late in the game as he was 11-12 down the stretch from the line and was the reason they advanced.

Despite being behind by no more than three, the Bobcats couldn’t seem to push ahead late in the fourth. Niemeyer tied the game with just 14 seconds to go but the officials whistled Austin Callahan with a foul right after that put Reeves on the line to close out the game. Dade was 5-6 from the stripe but wasn’t able to hit both with 9-8 seconds remaining to tie the match. He had to exit the game on a fifth foul after the free throws.

Overall, Winfield was 16-23 from the free throw line and Bowling Green was 16-30.

The Bobcats fought hard for new coach Brandon McCann. The team will lose seniors Dade and Heidecker to graduation, but will return a talented core group for next season.

Worley led the way for the Bobcats in the loss with 17 points and Dade had 13. The pair were each named the Community State Bank TribCast Players of the Game.

Niemeyer ended the night with 11 points, Gavin Deters notched seven, Heidecker had six, Callahan and Drew Bowen each contributed three in the loss.

Hawks Battle Elsberry In Opener But Fall To Elimination Late In The Game

Clopton scored nine points in each quarter, but it wasn’t enough to knock off (3) Elsberry in the opening round of the Class 2 District 5 Tournament on Monday night, Feb. 18.

The Hawks fell to elimination, 53-35.

Sophomore Zakk Eivins battled Indian senior Garik Hill tooth and nail throughout the game and along with Dalton Strus combined for six points in the first quarter for the Hawks.

Clopton was down seven after the opening quarter.

The Hawks cut that deficit to five by the end of the second, converting five of six free throws and getting four points from Shawn Yates before heading to the locker room.

Elsberry’s Trevor Anthony scored six in the third quarter to extend the host school’s lead to 35-27 as the game reached the final quarter.

Yates hit an early three ball and Eivins reached double figures, but Clopton was outscored 17-9 over the final minutes.

Silex was 0-5 from the free throw line in the last quarter.

The Hawks season ends with a record of nine wins and seventeen loses.

Scoring for Clopton: Zakk Eivins, 10 points; Shawn Yates, 9 points; Dalton Strus, 9 points; Maleek McPike, 4 points; Jared Hoehn, 3 points; Kennon Watts, 1 point.

Scoring for Elsberry: Trevor Anthony, 13 points; Garik Hill, 11 points; Derrick Taylor, 10 points; Jake Rimel, 9 points; Jack St. Pierre, 4 points; Joel Mound, 3 points; Hunter Grills, 2 points.

The Hawks only senior is Peyton Sambo, who will graduate at the end of the school year.

Elsberry will next take on the (2) New Haven Shamrocks on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Silex Owls’ Season Ends In First Round Of Districts To New Haven

The Silex Owls led the number two seed New Haven Shamrocks going into the fourth quarter only to face a barrage in the final eight minutes, falling 50-31 in the opening round of districts.

Senior Charles Turbyeville scored four points in the first quarter, but the Owls trailed 11-5 after one.

Scott Creech hit a three in the second quarter as the Owls pulled within a single point by halftime.

Brian Henke netted seven points in the third quarter and Hank Kientzy added seven in the quarter after the break as Silex took the lead heading to the fourth.

New Haven finally showed up to start the final quarter.

Eight different Shamrock players scored in the fourth frame while the New Haven defense allowed only four points in the last eight minutes.

The Owls finished the season with a 5-21 record, but were competitive throughout the season.

Scoring for Silex: Brian Henke, 9 points; Hank Kientzy, 9 points; Charles Turbyeville, 4 points; Scott Creech, 3 points; Tommy Grote, 3 points; Trey Mudd, 2 points; Landon Harlan, 1 point.

The Owls will lose Charles Turbyeville, Landon Harlan and Hank Kientzy to graduation at the end of the school year.

Indians Take Down Bulldogs To Advance To District Semifinal

The top-seeded Van-Far Indians were given more of a game than they were expecting against (8) Louisiana, but did enough to advance to the district semifinal with a 57-32 victory.

The Bulldogs, already without Culver Stockton signee Derek Richards, were also without several others sidelined by injuries including: Ryan Capps (ankle injury), Will Sheppard (upper-body injury) and Mason Washington (leg injury).

Louisiana scored first on the defending State Champions and held the Indians down over the first minutes of the game.

“We came out of the gates flat”, said Van-Far coach Pat Connaway. “Our second group brought a little wave of energy that helped and our starters came back and did a good job”.

The Indians scored the final sixteen points in the first, before Trey Miller drained a pair of three pointers, scoring ten points in the second quarter of the game.

The Indians outscored Louisiana 21-10 in the second quarter to lead 37-12 by halftime.

It was the Bulldogs who controlled the third quarter, holding the Indians to just three points as Tremaine Chatman and Remi Feldewerth each sunk threes for Louisiana.

Van-Far rebounded in the final eight minutes, outpacing the Bulldogs 17-11 in the fourth, briefly triggering a running clock.

Trey Miller led the Indians in scoring and was named the Community State Bank/TribCast Player of the Game.

The Indians will take on the (5)Paris Coyotes on Wednesday at Elsberry High School in the District Semifinal.

The Coyotes upset (4)Mark Twain on Monday 71-55.

Scoring for Van-Far: Trey Miller, 14 points; Verdell Johnson, 10 points; Caden Wilburn, 7 points; Verlynn Johnson, 6 points; Rylee Hanson, 4 points; Treyson Culwell, 4 points; Sam Middleton, 3 points; Aidan Lowrance, 3 points; Riley Culwell, 3 points.

Scoring for Louisiana: Tremaine Chatman, 15 points; Remi Feldewerth, 15 points; Nathan Perkins, 2 points.

Derek Richards is the only player set to graduate as the Bulldogs are set to return over a dozen players next season.

All of the area’s district games are featured on TribCast and can be accessed in the archive, along with more free, downloadable photos, at www.thepeoplestribune.com.