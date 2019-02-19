Claud T. Greenlee

Claud T. Greenlee of Bowling Green died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 due to health complications. He was 80 years old.

A celebration of life is being organized in honor of Claud by his children at a later date in Bowling Green.

Claud was born Jan. 26, 1939 to Claud A. and Clara E. Talbert Greenlee. Claud was a 45-year science teacher of chemistry, physics and earth science at Bowling Green High School and at schools in Indiana,Texas and throughout Missouri. He was a lover of science, Star Trek, anything related to model rockets from building them to launching them, and as a master gardner he enjoyed growing plants, especially hybrids, and designing floral arrangements.

He served six years in the United States Army earning a badge as a skilled sharpshooter and rifleman. Additionally, he served four years in the United States Air Force and received the Air Force Medal for Achievement in 1981. Claud was also a proud member and past president of the State of Missouri International Order of Odd Fellows. Claud was a Wood Badge trained Boy Scout leader and was an active member of the Bowling Green troop. He assisted many young men in badge work and was highly valued with his dedication to the Boy Scouts.

Claud is survived by his four children, Tab Greenlee and Heather of Toledo, Ohio, Annie Davis and husband, Mark of Crawfordsville, Ind., Jason Greenlee and wife, Jodi of Waynetown, Ind., and Amy Greenlee-Ferretti and husband, Will of Baltimore, Mary. Also surviving are seven grandchildren with one great-grandchild on the way. He is also survived by a niece, Ramona Kuntz of Bowling Green and her family; and nephews, Richard and Russell Jamieson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Betty Jamieson, and a grandchild, Joshua.

Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green is in charge of arrangements.