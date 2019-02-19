Frederic Joseph Smith

Frederic Joseph Smith, 83, of St. Louis died peacefully Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in Troy with his children by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday at Pitman Funeral Home in Wentzville. A 3 p.m., burial will be in Siloam Cemetery with military rites provided by the MO Military honors and the VFW Post #5553.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service, Thursday at Pitman Funeral Home in Wentzville. Bibb-Veach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Joe was born Feb. 21, 1935 in St. Louis, the son of Lloyd William and Catherine O’Brien Smith.

Survivors include his partner, Barbara Gish of over 30 years; a son, Scott Smith and wife, Lori; three daughters, Robyn Korn, Gail Luetkenhaus and husband, Russ, and Laurie Prevatt and husband, Stephen; eight grandchildren, Megan Bethel and husband, Gerry, Erin Luetkenhuas and husband, Brett, Courtney Hammer and husband, Nate, Katie Jackson and husband, Aaron, Ricky Korn, Alexander Prevatt, Maxim Prevatt and Samantha Smith; 12 great-grandchildren; and former wife, Beverly Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Timothy Korn; one brother, Lloyd Smith Jr. and a sister Mary Steffan.

Joe grew up in St. Louis, was stationed in the army for six months in El Paso, Texas and then returned to St. Louis. He worked for Emerson Electric, McDonnell Douglas/ Boeing and Midwest Meridian Corporation. While at McDonnell Douglas he worked on the Mercury Gemini project and the F15 and F18 fighter airplanes.

Joe loved crossword puzzles, Sudoku and was an avid reader. Joe had a sweet tooth for turtle carmel nut shakes from Steak-n-Shake and his scones from the St. Louis Bread Company. Making homemade pizzas was one of his specialties and later Cecil Whitaker’s became a second best choice.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Korn, Alexander Prevatt, Maxim Prevatt, Gerry Bethel, Nate Hammer and Aaron Jackson. Honorary pallbearers will be Erin Luetkenhaus and Samantha Smith.

Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice.

