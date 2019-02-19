Mary Frances Wangler

Mary Frances Wangler, 97, of Bowling Green died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at Country View Nursing Facility in Bowling Green.

Funeral services was at 10 a.m., Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home. Burial was in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Visitation was from 9:30 a.m., until time of services at the funeral home.

Mary was born Jan. 29, 1922 in Curryville, the daughter of William Henry and Jessie Edna Ogden Todd. She married John Henry Wangler Jan. 5, 1957 in Kansas City. He preceded her in death Aug. 3. 1980.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother, William Douglas Todd and a sister, Leona Mae Todd-Miller.

After marriage she and John lived in Mexico until 1969 when they moved back to Bowling Green.

Mary worked as a switchboard operator for Southwestern Bell until her parent’s health declined, at which point she cared for them until their passing.

Online condolences may be made at www.bibbveach.com.