PCMH To Host ‘Heart Wise’ Health Fair Next Week

Area residents are invited to come and take part in Pike County Memorial Hospital’s annual Heart Wise Health Fair that will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

The event will take place in the hospital’s Cardiopulmonary Department and will be held starting at 7 a.m. and will end at 10 a.m.

It’s important to note that those interested in taking part in this important heart-focused health fair must fast (not consume food or beverage) for 12 hours prior to lab work being conducted to ensure readings are accurate. Those who have not fasted will not qualify since the results would be adversely affected.

Patients can expect several types of tests to be conducted during the health fair included check of blood pressure and pulse. Staff will also be able to produce a body fat composition analysis (BMI reading).

There will also be an electrocardiogram (EKG) conducted and patients will receive a reading at the health fair.

Patients can get a cardiac risk profile which measures LDL, HDL, triglycerides, total cholesterol and glucose level.

For men there will also be PSA testing for an additional fee of $50 that is not included in the health fair price.

PCMH has bundled the tests as a service to the community for a fee of just $75. Call the hospital for more details and check out more information on the advertisement on page 9 of this week’s edition.

In conjunction with February being Heart Month, the hospital will be offering free blood pressure screenings to the general public. Dates to get blood pressure checked will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon. Those interested should report to the Cardiopulmonary Department and state request the free blood pressure screening.