Public Invited To Champ Clark Bridge Update On Feb. 23 At Riverview Park In Louisiana

Massman Construction and the entire Champ Clark Bridge team invite the public to the monthly update meeting Saturday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. in Riverview Park in Louisiana (weather permitting).

An update will be given on construction progress on the new Champ Clark Bridge. This is an informal meeting and attendees are encouraged to ask questions. The update usually lasts about 60 minutes and is held the fourth Saturday of each month.

Regular updates about construction are provided online at www.champclarkbridge.com and on the Champ Clark Bridge Replacement Facebook page.