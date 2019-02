Clopton and Van-Far Look For District Titles on TribCast

Join The People’s Tribune Friday (2/22) for TribCast coverage of the District Basketball Championships as the (1)Clopton Hawks face the (2)Paris Lady Coyotes for the Class 2, District 5 Ladies Championship followed by the (1)Van-Far Indians take on the (3)Elsberry Indians in the boys title game. Coverage begins at 5:10 PM with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.