Glen E. Pargeon

Glen E. Pargeon, 90, of Bowling Greendied Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia with his family by his side.

Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana was in charge of cremation rites.

A Celebration of Life was held at 3 p.m., Saturday at the Refuge Church in Bowling Green.

Glen was born April 16, 1928 in Curryville to Errett and Hester Ann Moore Pargeon. He married Norma Wooten, and later Flossie Parsons Luebbers.

Survivors are daughters, Linda Bogue, Glenda Cunningham, both of Bowling Green, and Judy Ruby of Vandalia; sons, Arnold Pargeon of Jefferson City, and Alan Luebbers of Bowling Green; a special companion, Dorothy Culwell, 21 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, and brothers, Vinton Orlan Pargeon, Vernon Leon Pargeon, and Ralph Eugene Pargeon; sisters, Lois Ann Smith, and Eunice Evelyn Dias; sons, Eddie Lee Pargeon, Ralph Eugene Pargeon, Richard Wayne Pargeon, and Michael Leonard Pargeon (infant); two grandchildren; and several nephews.

Glen was raised on the Curryville Farm and attended the Woodlawn Country School. After graduation he worked for area brick plants, retiring from Harbison-Walker Refractories after 45 years of service.

In addition to his family, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, auctions, and puttering around with small engine repairs. He enjoyed dancing and won a jitterbug contest with his wife, Flossie.

Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, or donor’s choice.