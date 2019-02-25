John Lee Lewis

Funeral services for John Lee Lewis of Bowling Green were at 1 p.m., Thursday at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry. Abby Hall of Smith Chapel officiated with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville.

Visitation was from noon until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m., Thursday at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry.

Mr. Lewis, 56, died early Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

Born Sept. 11, 1962 in Louisiana, he was the son of Benjamin Bradley, Jr. and Louise Hopke Lewis.

John was a former member of the Paynesville Christian Church. He worked as a laborer at Pike County Sheltered Workshop.

Survivors include his brothers, Tommy Lewis and wife, Debra of Paynesville, Robert Lewis and wife, Arlene of Princeton, and James Lewis and wife, Karen of Cape Coral, Fla.; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin, Jr. and Louise Lewis.

Memorials may be made to Pike County Home Health and Hospice, c/o Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 107 South 5th Street; Elsberry, MO 63343.

