Lawrence Hubert ‘Babe’ Thomas

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lawrence Hubert “Babe” Thomas, 95, of Laddonia was at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Laddonia with Fr. Jason Doke officiating. Burial with full military honors was in St. Brendan’s Cemetery.

Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.

Mr. Thomas died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at the Mexico Veterans Home.

He was born Nov. 3, 1923 in Laddonia, the son of John Clemuel and Annie Pauline Kennedy Thomas. He married Lois M. Capps June 7, 1958 in Mexico. She preceded him in death on Feb. 11, 2007.

Survivors include one daughter, Glyn Ellen Valentine and husband, Larry of Benton, Ky.; one grandson; Ryan Valentine and wife, Amy of Speedway, Ind.; and three great-grandchildren, Ryan Christopher Valentine, Devon Michael Valentine and Andrew Tyler Valentine, all of Speedway, Ind.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Ann Boyd and Dorothy Angel; and one brother, Johnnie Richard Thomas.

Mr. Thomas was a lifetime area resident, member of St. John’s Catholic Church and farmer. He served in the United States Army Air Force from February 1943-November 1945 attaining the rank of private first class. He served on the Board of Consolidated Electric Coop for five years and was a fourth-degree member of the Martinsburg Knights of Columbus. He was also a member and past commander of the Laddonia American Legion Post 510.

Mr. Thomas began playing piano, violin and mandolin at age 14. He played at many area dances until 1954, then played in nursing homes for 16 years as part of the Laddonia Band. He was very active in many church activities.

Pallbearers were Ryan Valentine, Christopher Valentine, Devon Valentine, Drew Valentine, Jeff Angel, and Jimmy Angel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mexico Veterans Home Staff Development Fund, #1 Veterans Drive, Mexico, MO 65265.

