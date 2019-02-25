Sammy W. Ellis

Sammy William Ellis, 79, of New Hartford died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at his residence.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes in Bowling Green are in charge of cremation rites.

Sammy was born June 12, 1939 in Laddonia, the son of Arthur William and Essie Jackson Ellis.

He attended Wellsville-Middletown Schools until his freshman year when he left school to take over the family farm when his father died suddenly.

Sammy was a member of the United States Army and served during the Korean War.

All while farming the family farm, Sammy worked full time for the North American Refractories in Farber. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and enjoyed building and participating in tractor pulls. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Sammy is survived by one son, Ricky W. Ellis and wife, Sherry of New Hartford; a daughter Marsha K. Labbee of Middletown; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way; a brother, Robert Ellis of Boston, Mass.; several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a sister, Sandra Wright and wife, Loyce Dempsey Ellis who died March 19, 2001.