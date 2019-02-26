Benjamin Hired As Vandalia’s New Chief Of Police

The City of Vandalia is pleased to announce that Logan Benjamin has been selected as the city’s new police chief, replacing Chief Chris Hammann.

The incoming police chief will be responsible for continuing the community’s high level of policing services as well as providing an important perspective on the city’s management team.

Benjamin has been employed with the city’s police department since 2016 and in 2017 was then promoted to corporal. Chief Benjamin added, “It has been a goal of mine to become police chief and I am excited to take on this role and responsibility.”

“Logan knows the Vandalia community and understands the mechanics of being a police chief. I am confident that Logan is a good match for the City of Vandalia and will be an important asset for our city for years to come.” said City Administrator Darren Berry.

Chief Benjamin began his duties as police chief on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.