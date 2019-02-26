Clopton Defeats Paris To Earn District Crown

Tied at thirty entering the fourth, the Clopton Hawks dominated the final eight minutes of the MSHSAA Class 2, District 5 Championship game to beat the Paris Lady Coyotes 52-38.

Clopton advanced to the Class 2 Sectional on Wednesday against coach Kelsea Dorsey and her Knox County Eagles.

The Hawks hit four three point shots in the opening quarter, including a pair from Taylor Akers, and held the lead for much of the opening quarter against the Coyotes.

After Delaney Wheelan gave Paris a one point lead late in the first, the Hawks retook the advantage and would never trail again in the game.

The contest was tied 16-16 at the end of the first before the scoring dried up in the second quarter.

Calynn Lockard notched a three point play and hit another free throw, which was all the Hawks would score in the quarter.

The four points were enough to give Clopton a 20-19 halftime lead.

Caragan Lockard scored four points in the third quarter as the Hawks were 4 for 4 from the free throw line in the stanza.

The Coyotes would outscore Clopton 11-10 in the third to send the contest to the final 8 minutes tied at 30.

In the fourth, Allison Moore, who had scored nineteen points in the semifinal against Elsberry, notched her first and only point of the night for Paris.

The Hawks outscored Paris 8-7 from the field in the last quarter, but were an outstanding 14 of 18 from the free-throw line to seal the victory.

Senior Kaitlyn Kuntz was 6 of 6 from the line and Akers drained 7 of 8 free-throws for Clopton.

Paris was just 5 of 8 in the entire game shooting free-throws.

Kuntz finished the night with fifteen points and was named to both the All-District team and the Community State Bank/TribCast Player of the Game.

Scoring for Clopton: Kaitlyn Kuntz, 15 points; Taylor Akers, 13 points; Calynn Lockard, 11 points; Caragan Lockard, 7 points; Jillian Lockard, 4 points; Megan Harrelson, 2 points.

The Hawks (25-3) game against Knox County (18-7) will tip off on Wednesday at 8:00 PM at Hannibal High School.

The Eagles downed Scotland County 50-34 on Saturday in the District 6 Title game.