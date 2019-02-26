Twin Pike Family YMCA Still Accepting Donations For The Renew, Refresh, Revitalize Capital Campaign

The entire staff at the Twin Pike Family YMCA are extremely greatful for all who have donated to the Renew, Refresh, Revitalize Capital Campaign thus far.

Interim Executive Director, Kara Viorel reminds everyone that the beginning of 2019 is a great time to take advantage of tax credits available by contributing to the Renew, Refresh, Revitalize campaign.

“We still have Missouri State income tax credits available for donors with business, rental or farming income. Donors who qualify for the tax credit program will receive a tax credit certificate equal to 50% of their donation. These credits can be used to meet their Missouri state income tax liabilities for this tax year and for five additional years after the tax credits are awarded.”

All donations will help support planned renovations and repairs at the Twin Pike Family YMCA. “The tax credits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so don’t miss this limited opportunity!”

Call or stop by the Y facility at 614 Kelly Lane to get more information on the tax credit program or to find out more about the Renew, Refresh, Revitalize Campaign.

Making a contribution is as simple as going to the Twin Pike Family YMCA’s webpage and clicking “Support the Y” (http://twinpikefamilyymca.org/supportymca.html). By selecting the “Renew, Refresh, Revitalize Campaign” from the dropdown menu, your donation will be immediately directed to the Y’s fundraising campaign.