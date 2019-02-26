Van-Far Speech Team Brings Home Conference Championship

Van-Far swept the EMO Speech Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Clopton High School coming in first as a team with 169 points. The second place team had 29 points. Van-Far students won every event.

Van-Far students placing include: Emma Wood – Prose, Trevor Winders – Original Oratory, Harley Young – Storytelling, Harley Young/Trevor Winders – Duet Acting, Sharon Baur – Poetry, Ethan Winders – Radio and Pantomine, Kiera Hayden – Dramatic Interpretation, Skylar Deimeke – Humorous Interpretation, and Harley Young/Kiera Hayden – Improvisation, Cameron Jones – Extemp.

The following students placed second: Dayton Sanders – Poetry, Michael Allen – Radio, Kiera Hayden – Prose, Lily Boushard – Dramatic Interpretation, Lily Boushard – Creative Original, Skylar Deimeke – Pantomime, Autumn Brookshier and Ethan Winders – Improvisation

Students placing third included: Alayna Bryan – Radio, and Autumn Brookshier- Dramatic Interpretation,