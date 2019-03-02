TribCast Audio: Van-Far Indians vs. Oran

Join The People’s Tribune Friday (3/08) for TribCast Audio coverage of the MSHSAA Class 2 Boys Semifinal from JQH Arena in Springfield, MO as the defending Class 2 Champion Van-Far Indians (22-7) take on the Oran Eagles (29-1). Coverage begins at 10:40 AM with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.

MSHSAA contracts prohibit TribCast from providing live video from the Show-Me Showdown. Check our Facebook page following the game for game highlights from the semifinal.