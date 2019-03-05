Air Evac Lifeteam To Open An Air Medical Base In Louisiana

Air Evac Lifeteam recently announced its air medical base in Carrollton, Ill., will move to Pike County

The crew and aircraft are now in service on the campus of Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana. The crew and aircraft will locate at the hospital during the day until a permanent location is found and construction is completed. Air Evac Lifeteam is an independent provider of helicopter air ambulance services.

Air Evac Lifeteam Program Director Aaron Bradshaw said the move will provide even quicker access to patients living in and around Pike County.

“Air Evac Lifeteam has been a part of this community for many years, and we are excited to locate our base in Pike County,” he said. “Having an aircraft and crew here means faster access to definitive health care.”

Tylie Mills, CEO of Pike County Memorial Hospital, said she is excited for Air Evac Lifeteam to open a base in Pike County.

“Partnering with Air Evac provides quicker access for our community to have helicopter services as well as PCMH employees to gain higher level of expertise through increased educational courses. PCMH’s relationship with Air Evac is an exciting way to enhance our medical coverage and resources for critical patients in our community,” Mills said.

Air Evac Lifeteam is part of Air Medical Group Holdings, the world’s largest provider of helicopter air ambulance services to communities in need of rapid medical transport to advanced health care. Air Evac flight crews, consisting of a pilot, flight nurse and flight paramedic, are on duty seven days a week to respond to the scene of an emergency, or provide transportation between medical facilities. For more information, please visit lifeteam.net, or like us on Facebook.

Find more about the partnership in next week’s edition of The People’s Tribune.

About AirMedCare

Air Evac Lifeteam is a membership-supported air ambulance service that is part of the AirMedCare Network. AirMedCare is America’s largest air medical transport membership network, providing emergency access to the highest levels of care for its 3 million subscribers. The AirMedCare Network combines the membership programs of four leading air ambulance operators: Air Evac Lifeteam, Guardian Flight, REACH, and Med-Trans Corporation. For more information about memberships, please contact Roy Woolsey at 636.358.8475 or visit www.amcnrep.com/roy-woolsey.