TribCast Audio: Van-Far Indians vs. Plattsburg

Join The People’s Tribune Saturday (3/09) for TribCast Audio coverage of the MSHSAA Class 2 Boys Third Place Game from the Hammons Student Center in Springfield, MO as the Van-Far Indians (22-8) take on the Plattsburg Tigers (22-9). Coverage begins at 10:40 AM with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.