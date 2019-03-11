Help Wanted

HELP WANTED Jackson’s Automotive and Wrecker Service has an opening for a mechanic/maintenance tech. Apply within at 109 S. Main – Elsberry or email resume to jacksonauto109@att.net

COOK WANTED Prepare menu items and complete prep work. Two years experience References required. Application can be picked up at Johnny Diamond’s Sports Bar & Grill, St. Clement.

APPLICATIONS being accepted at The Trimble House, 200 S. Main, Louisiana. House open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Pick up application at The Trimble House.

BG TIRE & AUTO has an opening for a shop technician. Job duties will include: Light mechanical work, Tire changes (including truck and tractor), Oil changes, Brake jobs, Exhaust work, Suspension & Simple electrical. Pay will be determined by experience. Apply in person or on facebook.

HELP WANTED Wayne B. Smith in Louisiana is accepting applications for Heavy Equipment Mechanics. Benefits include 401K, Vacation and Health Insurance. Must pass pre-employment drug test, background check and physical. Applications available at WBS office or email resume to marksmith@waynebsmith.com

IMMEDIATE OPENING CBC Bank, an equal opportunity employer, has an immediate opening for a full-time bank teller in our Bowling Green office. Job skills are to provide basic cash receipt and payment services in accordance with bank procedures. Proficient in math with some computer skills. Must have a high school diploma. Please respond with a resume and salary history including within the body of your email and NOT as an attachment to jack_jones@cbcbank.net