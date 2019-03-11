Mary Helen Hubert

Mary Helen Hubert, 78, of rural Curryville went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be held at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with visitation on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m., at the Curryville Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Gamm officiating. Burial will be at Curryville Cemetary.

She was born Sept.15, 1940 in Dover to Harry and Emma Lucille Johnson. She was married to Jim Hubert on Oct. 4, 1958 at Southside Baptist Church, Vandalia.

Mary is survived by one son, Daniel Hubert and wife, Tina of Bowling Green and their children, Denise Hoag and husband, Lance and their children, Alexis and Macy of Hannibal, Luke Hubert of Bowling Green and Chrisanne Poor and husband, Cody of Hannibal and their children Gavyn and Weston. She is also survived by a daughter, Marilyn Hubert and Brian Berghager of Curryville and children, Brian Worthington and wife, Heather of Curryville and their children, Jaycob, Ashton and Cooper, Justin Worthington and wife, Michelle of Bowling Green and their children, Rylee and Myla, Ashleigh Schoneboom and husband, Clayton of Rush Hill and their children, Layla, Emma and Audrey and Steven Alexander and wife, Danielle of Curryville. Mary has one brother Edward Johnson and wife, JoAnna of Louisiana who survives. She is also survived by brother and sisters-in-law, Marie Baker, Wayne and Mary Glaspie and Jr and Dorothy Hubert. She also has many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, father and mother in-law, Kennedy and Goldie Hubert; brother-in-law, Melvin Baker; and nephew, Wayne Baker; and other aunts and uncles.

Mary graduated from Van-Far High School in 1958. Soon after graduation she was married to Jim Hubert. She worked at the Bobbie Brooks Garment Factory until Jim was drafted into the United States Army.

They lived in Arlington, Vir., for two years and six months and she worked at Lerner’s Department Store in Washington D.C. during this time. After their Army years they returned to their farm in Curryville where they continued to reside. Together they built their farm where Mary would work right alongside her husband. She also worked at Pike County Memorial Hospital for a brief time in the medical records department

Mary was a very devoted Christian and was a member of the Curryville Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and she made many quilts to give to each of her grandchildren, crocheting, embroidery, yard sales, writing, reading, playing cards and visiting with friends and family. She also loved to draw and write short stories and several were published in the happiness TV guide. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren immensely.

She never knew a stranger and had a very kind heart. She will be missed by all.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Hubert, Edward Johnson, Neil Beatty, JC Bufford, Jr. Riffle, Tom Prior, Chuck Wankel, and Ellis and Mary Fife

Memorials may be made to Pike County Home Health and Hospice, St. Jude Hospital, or the American Cancer Society.