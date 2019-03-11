Pauline Gibbs

Pauline Gibbs, 80, of Frankford died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Louisiana.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Pauline was born Nov. 14, 1938 in Louisiana, the daughter of Frank E. and Emma Ehlers Brown. March 17, 1957 she married Albert “Trigger” Gibbs at the Second Baptist Church in Bowling Green. He precededed her in death on March 9, 1980.

Survivors include a son, Gary Gibbs of Frankford; a daughter, Gail Lipsey and husband, Todd of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Tristen Gibbs, Farrel Jennings and Ben Kelly, Harlan Jennings, Logan Jennings; a great-grandchild, Rowan Kelly; a sister, Gertie Orf of Bowling Green; many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Marie Orf, Rachel Henderson; and brothers, Fritz, Roy, Sonny, Ernest and Jr. Brown.

Pauline grew up in Bowling Green and after marriage moved to Frankford. She was a member of the Frankford Presbyterian Church, Haw Creek Club, life time member of the VFW Women’s Auxillary where she had served as past President. Pauline worked at Gillums Restaurant, A&P Grocery Store, IGA, and recently as a school cook at the Bowling Green School.

She loved cooking and always had food to give you. Pauline loved outdoor work, tending to all her flowers and enjoyed feeding her hummingbirds which she had a lot.

Pallbearers will be Harlan Jennings, Logan Jennings, Tristen Gibbs, John Pierceall, Russell Schindler and James Schindler.

Memorials may be made to the Frankford Presbyterian Church or VFW Post #5553.